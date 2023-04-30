Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Avangrid Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.26. 581,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,038. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 78.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.