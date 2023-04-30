Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avantor Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of AVTR opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $34.37.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,829 shares of company stock valued at $488,344 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

