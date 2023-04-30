AVINOC (AVINOC) Market Cap Achieves $176.34 Million

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. During the last week, AVINOC has traded up 79.1% against the U.S. dollar. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001546 BTC on major exchanges. AVINOC has a total market cap of $176.34 million and $135,744.03 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC was first traded on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

