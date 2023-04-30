Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,220,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 11,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.57. 2,302,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.95.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,883,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,517,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading

