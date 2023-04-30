B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $372,000 in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Purple Innovation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 14.48% and a negative net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRPL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $3.60 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

In other news, COO Eric Scott Haynor bought 138,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $381,144.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,144.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 5,960,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,821,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,814,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,665,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric Scott Haynor purchased 138,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $381,144.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 138,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,144.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,121,995 shares of company stock worth $27,266,508 over the last 90 days. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

