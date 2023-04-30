Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Badger Meter has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Badger Meter has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Price Performance

NYSE BMI opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $139.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

BMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $30,460,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,458,000 after acquiring an additional 198,228 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 129.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,111 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 91,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 875.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 90,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.