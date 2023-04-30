Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Baidu were worth $31,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 3.5% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Baidu by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,231 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 296,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 26.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,453,000 after purchasing an additional 85,819 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $120.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Baidu Company Profile



Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.



