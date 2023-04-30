BakeryToken (BAKE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.32 Million

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BakeryToken token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BakeryToken has a market cap of $1.32 million and $3.11 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BakeryToken

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that allows users to trade various cryptocurrencies and tokens in a decentralized and secure manner. It offers a range of features, such as liquidity pools, yield farming, and staking, that incentivize network participation and contribution.The platform is named after its native token, BAKE, which is used to enable various features and services within the BakerySwap ecosystem. BAKE is also used to incentivize network participants to provide liquidity to the platform, stake their tokens, and participate in governance decisions.Overall, BakerySwap provides a user-friendly and decentralized platform for trading cryptocurrencies and tokens, while providing incentives for network participation and contribution through its native token, BAKE.”

