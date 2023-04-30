Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.
Balchem Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of BCPC stock opened at $131.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.47. Balchem has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.
