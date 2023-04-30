Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Balchem Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $131.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.47. Balchem has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Balchem

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $40,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,545,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Balchem by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,018,000 after purchasing an additional 227,360 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Balchem by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 345,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,949,000 after buying an additional 127,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 32.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,501,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

