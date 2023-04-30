Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,335,800 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 8,957,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

BPCGF stock remained flat at $0.22 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco Comercial Português from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

Further Reading

