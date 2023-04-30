Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,335,800 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 8,957,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

BPCGF stock remained flat at $0.22 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco Comercial Português from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

