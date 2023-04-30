Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,920 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 193.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 35.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.70.

BMO traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.50%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

