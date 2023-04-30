Barclays Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $336.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $310.00 to $336.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Microsoft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

MSFT stock opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.56. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $308.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

