Barclays Raises Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Sanne Group (LON:SNN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,100 ($13.74) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sanne Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.73) to GBX 1,600 ($19.98) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sanne Group from GBX 1,243 ($15.52) to GBX 1,557 ($19.45) in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Sanne Group alerts:

Sanne Group Price Performance

SNN opened at GBX 921 ($11.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -204.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. Sanne Group has a 52 week low of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 950 ($11.86). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 921 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 920.96.

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc provides corporate, fund and private client administration, reporting, and fiduciary services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Channel Islands, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Mauritius. The company offers fund services, including private equity, private debt, real assets, and hedge services; corporate services comprising governance, fiduciary, administration, listing, escrow, employee incentives and independent trustee, treasury, accounting and financial reporting, regulatory, tax, and compliance services; and data management and consolidation, portfolio monitoring, portfolio investment monitoring, and compliance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.