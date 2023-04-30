Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Barnes Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Barnes Group stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 248,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,038. Barnes Group has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 581.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on B. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,412,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 109.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 162,693 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 87,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,184,000 after purchasing an additional 83,652 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Further Reading

