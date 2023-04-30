Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.85-$3.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAX. Raymond James cut Baxter International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.68. 5,987,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,332,091. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

