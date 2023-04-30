Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4302 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.37.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAYRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

