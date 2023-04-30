Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 153,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

NASDAQ BELFB traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 207,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.72. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.31. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BELFB. StockNews.com began coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.