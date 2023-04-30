Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0532 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $213.90 million and $1.80 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

