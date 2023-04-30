Berenberg Bank Boosts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $144.00

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a sell rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average of $130.91. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,169 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after buying an additional 1,643,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,152,000 after buying an additional 715,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,765,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after buying an additional 613,295 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.