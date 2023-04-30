Berenberg Bank Boosts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $144.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a sell rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average of $130.91. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,169 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after buying an additional 1,643,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,152,000 after buying an additional 715,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,765,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after buying an additional 613,295 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

