BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Lowered to “Sell” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BerGenBio ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BRRGF opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. BerGenBio ASA has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $2.35.
About BerGenBio ASA
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BerGenBio ASA (BRRGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for BerGenBio ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BerGenBio ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.