Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires 26,756 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 165.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,756 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.89% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 434.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

