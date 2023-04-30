Biltmore Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 312.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,100,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 58,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BAB opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $28.44.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

