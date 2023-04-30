Biltmore Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 193.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
QCOM stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.51.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.
QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
