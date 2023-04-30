Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after acquiring an additional 114,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,955,068,000 after buying an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,745,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,224,000 after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,067.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,660.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,567.73. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $2,071.00. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,724 shares of company stock valued at $21,674,555. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

