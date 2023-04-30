Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $503,000 Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $101.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.76. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.67 and a 12 month high of $127.32. The company has a market cap of $872.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

