Biltmore Family Office LLC Invests $685,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 220.0% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,285.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $87.98 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $110.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

