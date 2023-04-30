Biltmore Family Office LLC Lowers Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $18.71 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

