BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Down 23.7% in April

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BioCardia Stock Performance

Shares of BCDA stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,500. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCardia

About BioCardia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioCardia by 57.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 238,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BioCardia in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioCardia in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutic company. It engages in the business of developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

