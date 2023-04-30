Biogen Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.12. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.48 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.35 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share.

Biogen Trading Up 3.6 %

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.81.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $304.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Biogen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Biogen by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 114,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,836,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 58.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.