Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $325.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.36 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.81.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock opened at $304.23 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.05 and a 200 day moving average of $281.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,181,298,000 after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,071,000 after acquiring an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Biogen by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after acquiring an additional 247,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Biogen by 268.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

