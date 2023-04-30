BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 252.74 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average of $99.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMRN shares. StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.65.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $723,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,126,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at $44,126,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,515. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 151,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,013,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,972,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 927,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,021,000 after buying an additional 316,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

