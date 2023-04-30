BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,845. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average is $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.74 and a beta of 0.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.65.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,270,875.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,270,875.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,515. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

