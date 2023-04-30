BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Reaches $29,347.99

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $364.47 million and $447,674.83 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $29,347.99 or 0.99980607 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00027172 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019191 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018045 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 29,229.72838659 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $414,171.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

