Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $83,519.03

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $28.51 million and approximately $83,519.03 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00142112 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00061482 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031704 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00039858 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000152 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003394 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.