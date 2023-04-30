Bitcoin Private Trading Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $360.64 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00128406 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00049393 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00033219 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001096 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

