BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIY. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 450,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 254,177 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 135,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 98,581 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares during the period. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MIY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 46,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,392. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

