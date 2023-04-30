BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Up 39.0% in April

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. 46,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,392. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

