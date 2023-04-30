BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Up 39.0% in April

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. 46,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,392. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
Featured Articles
