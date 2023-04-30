BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 316,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 128,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after buying an additional 135,233 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MQY opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $13.52.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

