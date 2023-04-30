Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $28.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

