Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOCN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.47. 746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,288. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

