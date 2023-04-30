BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

BlueScope Steel stock remained flat at $68.72 during midday trading on Friday. 28 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85. BlueScope Steel has a 52-week low of $49.14 and a 52-week high of $81.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.8091 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd.

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings and Coated Products North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

