BMO Capital Markets Boosts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $253.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.83.
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
SHW stock opened at $237.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.17.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
