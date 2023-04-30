BMO Capital Markets Cuts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$26.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a focus stock rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.07.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$22.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$19.90 and a one year high of C$31.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 3.2532189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$534,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 2,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$534,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 97,000 shares of company stock worth $2,309,090. Corporate insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

