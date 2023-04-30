BMO Capital Markets Cuts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $240.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $265.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.40.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

