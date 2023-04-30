BMO Capital Markets Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,950.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $2,071.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,660.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,567.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,724 shares of company stock valued at $21,674,555 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

