BNB (BNB) Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $325.01 or 0.01086676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $50.66 billion and approximately $478.83 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,862,765 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,862,847.1282666. The last known price of BNB is 321.98925894 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1306 active market(s) with $504,916,142.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
