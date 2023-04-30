Boston Family Office LLC Buys 1,671 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,395,000 after purchasing an additional 209,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,902,000 after acquiring an additional 262,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,148,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,102,000 after buying an additional 183,469 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $103.84. 1,906,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,060. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

