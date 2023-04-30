Boston Family Office LLC Decreases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for about 2.2% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $26,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.87.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.09. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Stories

