Boston Family Office LLC Grows Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $15,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.15.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.63. 1,571,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.83 and its 200-day moving average is $290.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.