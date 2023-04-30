Boston Family Office LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $157.57. 1,048,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,354. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.44. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

